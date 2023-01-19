The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

GBX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:GBX opened at $28.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $947.76 million, a PE ratio of 51.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average of $31.63. Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.30 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 2.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greenbrier Companies

In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $742,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 303,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,248,028.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $742,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 303,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,248,028.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Furman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 253,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,769,024.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $3,439,900. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Greenbrier Companies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,668,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,025,000 after purchasing an additional 55,071 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 44.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,631,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,604,000 after purchasing an additional 499,908 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 12.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,413,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,308,000 after buying an additional 155,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,720,000 after acquiring an additional 32,658 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,483,000 after acquiring an additional 30,243 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

