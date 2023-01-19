The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$1.05–$1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE THG traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.41. 428,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,609. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $123.36 and a 1-year high of $155.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 13.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.15%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on THG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $144.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.00.

In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $380,127.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,299.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,690,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,893,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,235,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,743,000 after acquiring an additional 50,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 906,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,972,000 after acquiring an additional 18,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

