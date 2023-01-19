The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.09.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of HIG stock opened at $75.11 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $79.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.30 and its 200-day moving average is $69.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,219,699.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,219,699.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,198 shares of company stock valued at $16,404,676. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,134,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,185,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,232 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 259.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,020,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,033,000 after purchasing an additional 736,462 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 722.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,367,000 after purchasing an additional 665,100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 278.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 815,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,531,000 after purchasing an additional 600,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $27,257,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Read More

