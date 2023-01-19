The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2023

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIGGet Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.09.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of HIG stock opened at $75.11 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $79.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.30 and its 200-day moving average is $69.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIGGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,219,699.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,219,699.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,198 shares of company stock valued at $16,404,676. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,134,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,185,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,232 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 259.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,020,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,033,000 after purchasing an additional 736,462 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 722.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,367,000 after purchasing an additional 665,100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 278.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 815,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,531,000 after purchasing an additional 600,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $27,257,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG)

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.