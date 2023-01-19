The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 383,639 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Macerich worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Macerich during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macerich in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,343.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macerich stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.13. 17,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,643. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.64. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently -174.36%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

