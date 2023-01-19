The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 864,118 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,891,278 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 864,118 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.29% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $251,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 149,912 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 26,624 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 34,057 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 73,833 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,132,286 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,449,000 after buying an additional 49,183 shares in the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on AEM shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

AEM stock opened at $54.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.62 and a 200-day moving average of $45.96. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $67.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.59%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.