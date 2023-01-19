The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 321,707 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,945,913 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,707 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Walmart worth $382,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,197 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 16.1% during the third quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,309 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 55.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,461,599 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $319,269,000 after acquiring an additional 876,043 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 13,842 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $50,158,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267,693,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,363,174,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421 in the last three months. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $140.73 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $379.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.42.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

