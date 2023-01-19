The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 77,965 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,751,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,965 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.19% of Texas Instruments worth $271,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 1,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.70.

Shares of TXN opened at $172.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

