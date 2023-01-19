The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,119,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 178,447 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.41% of Analog Devices worth $295,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after buying an additional 57,450 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Analog Devices by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,057 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,887 shares of company stock worth $5,349,127 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Analog Devices Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADI. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $209.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.41.

ADI opened at $166.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $180.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

