The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,646,751 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 452,810 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.46% of Cheniere Energy worth $605,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 148.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $151.37 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $182.35. The firm has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNG. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.38.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

