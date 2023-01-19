The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $214.62 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,273,079 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 85,660 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $214,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.7 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Huber Research started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.74.

NYSE DIS opened at $98.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.58, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $157.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.04 and its 200-day moving average is $100.79.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

