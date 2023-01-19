The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,227,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 693,533 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.00% of Enbridge worth $757,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 136.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 434.8% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 428.6% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 49.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

ENB stock opened at $41.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.6538 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.75%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

