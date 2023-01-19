The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,011,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,245 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Accenture were worth $260,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co raised its position in Accenture by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.78.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

Accenture Stock Down 2.5 %

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,512.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,341 shares of company stock worth $17,324,749 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $277.90 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $360.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $281.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.17. The stock has a market cap of $175.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

