The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 134,683 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,954,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 134,683 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $523,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $44.80 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $251.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.33.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

