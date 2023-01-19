The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,823,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,312 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.18% of Philip Morris International worth $234,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 108,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Phraction Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 52,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 26,965 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.36.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $100.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $156.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.94 and a 200 day moving average of $95.52. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

