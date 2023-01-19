The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Atwater Malick LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 3.8% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 605,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,469,000 after purchasing an additional 169,708 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 298.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $146.41 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.08. The company has a market cap of $349.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

