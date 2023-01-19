The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Shares of The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF – Get Rating) rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.54 and last traded at $9.54. Approximately 2,042 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.58.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

