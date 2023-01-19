The SPAR Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGPPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The SPAR Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGPPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup upgraded The SPAR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

The SPAR Group Stock Performance

SGPPF stock remained flat at 7.30 during midday trading on Wednesday. The SPAR Group has a 1-year low of 7.30 and a 1-year high of 10.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 8.02.

The SPAR Group Company Profile

The SPAR Group Ltd engages in the wholesale and distribution of goods and services to SPAR grocery stores and various other branded group retail outlets in Southern Africa, Ireland, Switzerland, and Poland. The company offers fresh produce, in-store bakery, butchery, deli, ready-to-eat meals, home-meal replacements, groceries, general merchandise, baked foods, liquor products, Building and hardware products, dispensary and health-related products, confectionery, health and beauty, frozen foods, catering products, wines, and non-food items.

