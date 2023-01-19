The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.70

Shares of The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.70 and last traded at $16.52, with a volume of 179083 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Swatch Group from CHF 350 to CHF 340 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut The Swatch Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Swatch Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Grupo Santander initiated coverage on The Swatch Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.80.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

The Swatch Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.69.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

Read More

