The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Decreased by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $1,218,240,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,961 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 659.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,532 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 55.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,420,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $511,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 48,716.5% in the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,321,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $124,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,755 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS opened at $99.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.58, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $157.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.79.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Huber Research began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.74.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

