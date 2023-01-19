Theta Fuel Price Hits $0.0417 (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $250.42 million and approximately $6.19 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00076399 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00056873 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00009920 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001027 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00024128 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000858 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004943 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001277 BTC.
Theta Fuel Profile
TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,000,175,467 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
