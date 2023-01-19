TiraVerse (TVRS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $897,970.12

TiraVerse (TVRS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. In the last seven days, TiraVerse has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One TiraVerse token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TiraVerse has a total market capitalization of $897,970.12 and approximately $0.46 worth of TiraVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TiraVerse Token Profile

TiraVerse was first traded on February 28th, 2022. TiraVerse’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for TiraVerse is tiraverse.com. TiraVerse’s official Twitter account is @tiraverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TiraVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “TiraVerse (TVRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TiraVerse has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TiraVerse is 0.00000898 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tiraverse.com/.”

