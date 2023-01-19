Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA) Short Interest Update

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the December 15th total of 73,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLSA remained flat at $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday. 16,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,886. Tiziana Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 20,799 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 5.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology and immunology. The company's lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases.

