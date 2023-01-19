Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Shares Gap Down to $76.52

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $76.52, but opened at $73.97. Tompkins Financial shares last traded at $73.91, with a volume of 16 shares traded.

Tompkins Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.73.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.12). Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.97 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Tompkins Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Tompkins Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.96%.

In other Tompkins Financial news, CEO Gregory J. Hartz sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $129,477.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,758.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tompkins Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries, including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

