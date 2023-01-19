Torrent Capital (CVE:TORR) Trading Down 2.7%

Torrent Capital Ltd. (CVE:TORR – Get Rating) shares fell 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.73. 800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 5,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

Torrent Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.25 million and a P/E ratio of -2.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.73.

Torrent Capital Company Profile

Torrent Capital Ltd., an investment company and merchant bank, invests primarily in the securities of public and private companies. It also provides merchant banking services to select companies, as well as advisory services for corporate finance and capital markets. The company was formerly known as Metallum Resources Inc and changed its name to Torrent Capital Ltd.

