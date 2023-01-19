Towerview LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Towerview LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000. Warner Bros. Discovery makes up about 0.7% of Towerview LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBD. Rathbones Group Plc bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $355,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $122,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $325,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $40,883,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.18.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 4.8 %

WBD stock opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.36.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

