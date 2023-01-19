Traders Buy Large Volume of Avaya Put Options (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 33,755 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 337% compared to the average daily volume of 7,717 put options.

Avaya Stock Down 13.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AVYA opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25. Avaya has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The company has a market cap of $23.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of Avaya

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Avaya during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Avaya during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avaya during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Avaya in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avaya by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communication products, solutions and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution.

