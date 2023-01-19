Traders Buy Large Volume of Vinco Ventures Call Options (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 31,500 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 71% compared to the typical volume of 18,418 call options.

Vinco Ventures Stock Performance

Shares of Vinco Ventures stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. Vinco Ventures has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $5.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vinco Ventures

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vinco Ventures by 29.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 644,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 146,561 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures during the third quarter worth about $70,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Vinco Ventures by 52.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 280,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 96,967 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vinco Ventures by 28.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,033,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 898,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

About Vinco Ventures

Vinco Ventures, Inc develops and commercializes end-to-end consumer products in North America. It offers kitchenware, small appliances, toys, pet care, baby products, health and beauty aids, entertainment venue merchandise, and housewares to retailers, mass-market retailers, and e-commerce sites; and personal protective equipment to governmental agencies, hospitals, and distributors.

