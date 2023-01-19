Traders Purchase Large Volume of Canaan Call Options (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,703 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 46% compared to the average volume of 1,847 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Canaan from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Canaan alerts:

Canaan Stock Performance

Canaan stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.14. The company has a market cap of $497.36 million, a PE ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 3.13. Canaan has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90.

Institutional Trading of Canaan

Canaan Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAN. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Canaan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Canaan by 185.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.