Traders Purchase Large Volume of Canaan Call Options (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,703 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 46% compared to the average volume of 1,847 call options.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Canaan from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Canaan stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.14. The company has a market cap of $497.36 million, a PE ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 3.13. Canaan has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90.
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.
