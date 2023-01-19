Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 12,759 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 152% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,061 put options.
Separately, Cowen lowered Arrival from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen Klingenstein LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrival in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrival in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Arrival in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of Arrival by 704.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 45,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 39,476 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Arrival by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 15,050 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter.
Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.
