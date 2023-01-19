Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Buys 353 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,092,940,000 after purchasing an additional 200,057 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,270,127 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,357,438,000 after buying an additional 77,186 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,200,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,598,996,000 after buying an additional 135,832 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,724,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,308,444,000 after buying an additional 148,594 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,004,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,218,771,000 after acquiring an additional 126,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $219.46 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85. The company has a market capitalization of $413.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.59.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

