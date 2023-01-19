Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Receives $4.42 Consensus PT from Analysts

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.42.

RIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Transocean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Transocean from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transocean

In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 13,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $64,691.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 325,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 13,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $64,691.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 325,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 34,267 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $186,755.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 291,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transocean

Transocean Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 5,526.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,872,028 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,975,000 after buying an additional 7,732,128 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its position in Transocean by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Transocean by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,315,980 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $148,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165,717 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Transocean by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,940,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $40,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 27,698,403 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $68,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547,493 shares in the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $5.73 on Friday. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 2.79.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Transocean will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Featured Stories

