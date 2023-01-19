Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Trean Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Trean Insurance Group from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Trean Insurance Group Stock Performance

Trean Insurance Group stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.01. 99,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,371. Trean Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $307.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of -0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:TIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $76.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.40 million. Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 9.67%. On average, analysts expect that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,891,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,230,000 after buying an additional 23,271 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 9,219 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 762,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 38,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $949,000. 28.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

