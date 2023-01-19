Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) dropped 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.15. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 185,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Tremor International from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Tremor International from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Tremor International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Tremor International from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Tremor International Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $530.57 million, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional Trading of Tremor International

Tremor International ( NASDAQ:TRMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.35 million. Tremor International had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tremor International Ltd will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. S Squared Technology LLC lifted its stake in Tremor International by 194.7% during the third quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 185,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 122,696 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in Tremor International by 28.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 767,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 168,817 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management increased its holdings in Tremor International by 34.5% in the third quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 177,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 45,634 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tremor International by 5.6% in the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mithaq Capital SPC acquired a new position in Tremor International during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. 6.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tremor International Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

