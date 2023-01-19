Trican Well Service Ltd. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Trican Well Service in a report issued on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now expects that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Trican Well Service’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

TCW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cormark upped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$4.75 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Trican Well Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.97.

TCW stock opened at C$3.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$888.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of C$2.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.90.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$258.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$255.83 million.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

