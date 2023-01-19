Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) PT Lowered to $12.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Triumph Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.57.

TGI opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.56. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $27.85.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $307.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.57 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 206,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 814,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 88,513 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Triumph Group in the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 36.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 766,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 205,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

