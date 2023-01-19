Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 15,955 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 821,676 shares.The stock last traded at $9.60 and had previously closed at $9.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TGI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Triumph Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Triumph Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.57.

Triumph Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $614.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triumph Group

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $307.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.57 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 6.81%. Triumph Group’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 112.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Stories

