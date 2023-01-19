TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Shares of TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Rating) dropped 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 726,455 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 349% from the average daily volume of 161,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

TRU Precious Metals Stock Down 8.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78.

TRU Precious Metals Company Profile

TRU Precious Metals Corp. focuses on gold exploration activities in Central Newfoundland, Canada. Its flagship property is the Golden Rose project covering an area of 236 square kilometers located in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.

