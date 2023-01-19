Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 125.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,964,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,668 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Truist Financial by 585.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,800 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Truist Financial by 12.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $906,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,333 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 12,790.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,959,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,052 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1,090.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,062,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,956 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.74. The stock had a trading volume of 57,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,050,547. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.97. The stock has a market cap of $62.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.21.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.



