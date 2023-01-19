Trustcore Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $179.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.65 and a 200-day moving average of $186.88. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $165.89 and a 1-year high of $243.88.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.