Trustcore Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,736 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,204,000 after acquiring an additional 26,593,451 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $411,326,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,991,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,464,000 after purchasing an additional 53,976 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,639.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,095,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6,089.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,522,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,218,000 after buying an additional 3,465,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of EEM stock opened at $40.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.17. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.