Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VV. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,530,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of VV opened at $178.37 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $213.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.57.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

