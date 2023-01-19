Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $20.50 Million Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465,956 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $20,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $62,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $68,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $77,000.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance
SCHO opened at $48.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.55. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $50.67.
