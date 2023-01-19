Trustcore Financial Services LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,059,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 62,873 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $59,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,590,257,000 after buying an additional 6,251,912 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952,102 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,542.8% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,804,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,927 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,862,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,638 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,052.2% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,755,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,030 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $70.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.72 and a 200-day moving average of $63.08. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $78.45.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

