Trustcore Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:EOCT)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:EOCT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned 2.96% of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOCT. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October by 1,765.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October in the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October in the 2nd quarter valued at about $567,000. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October in the 2nd quarter valued at about $577,000.

Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EOCT opened at $23.29 on Thursday. Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average is $22.27.

