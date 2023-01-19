Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 652 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,411 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 55.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,461,599 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $319,269,000 after purchasing an additional 876,043 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 1.1% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 13,842 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Navalign LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1.9% during the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,695 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Walmart by 9.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.42.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $140.84 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

