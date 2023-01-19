TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the December 15th total of 111,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

TRxADE HEALTH Price Performance

Shares of MEDS stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.39. 66,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. TRxADE HEALTH has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $3.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99.

Get TRxADE HEALTH alerts:

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative return on equity of 135.36% and a negative net margin of 29.39%. The business had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TRxADE HEALTH

TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TRxADE HEALTH stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MEDS Get Rating ) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 2.45% of TRxADE HEALTH worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which offers price transparency, purchasing capabilities, and other value-added services; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TRxADE HEALTH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRxADE HEALTH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.