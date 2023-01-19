U.S. Global Jets ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:JETS)

U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 37,011 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 200% compared to the typical volume of 12,350 put options.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JETS traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.93. The stock had a trading volume of 455,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,311,343. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $23.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average is $17.55.

Get U.S. Global Jets ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Jets ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JETS. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,021,000. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. raised its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 32.9% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,543,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.