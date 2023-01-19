U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Sees Large Volume Increase

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 8,491 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 81,167 shares.The stock last traded at $90.42 and had previously closed at $90.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.53.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.41 million. Research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 54.85%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other news, EVP Richard Binstein sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $77,617.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Binstein sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $77,617.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,772.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,893 shares of company stock worth $1,387,561. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 509,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,728,000 after purchasing an additional 54,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Further Reading

