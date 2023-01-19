Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Downgraded by HSBC to Hold

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UBSFY. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €53.00 ($57.61) to €46.00 ($50.00) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €50.00 ($54.35) to €40.00 ($43.48) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Societe Generale cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from €41.00 ($44.57) to €37.00 ($40.22) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.86.

Ubisoft Entertainment Trading Down 2.1 %

Ubisoft Entertainment stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

