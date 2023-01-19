Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) PT Raised to $39.00

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UCTT. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean Stock Down 0.8 %

UCTT stock opened at $32.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Ultra Clean has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $54.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $635.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.00 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 19.87%. Research analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 14,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $472,862.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,360.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ultra Clean news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 2,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $86,730.09. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,272 shares in the company, valued at $449,149.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 14,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $472,862.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,360.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,914 shares of company stock worth $774,979 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultra Clean

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the third quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 12.8% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 598,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,824,000 after acquiring an additional 68,145 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.5% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 111,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the third quarter worth $559,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the second quarter worth $897,000. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ultra Clean

(Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.