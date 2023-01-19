Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) PT Raised to $39.00

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTTGet Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UCTT. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Ultra Clean Stock Down 0.8 %

UCTT stock opened at $32.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Ultra Clean has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $54.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.98.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $635.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.00 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 19.87%. Research analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultra Clean

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 14,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $472,862.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,360.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ultra Clean news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 2,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $86,730.09. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,272 shares in the company, valued at $449,149.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 14,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $472,862.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,360.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,914 shares of company stock worth $774,979 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultra Clean

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the third quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 12.8% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 598,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,824,000 after acquiring an additional 68,145 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.5% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 111,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the third quarter worth $559,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the second quarter worth $897,000. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ultra Clean



Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Featured Stories

